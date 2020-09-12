Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aims at empowering poor and end poverty, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 1.75 lakh homes in Madhya Pradesh built under the PM Awas Yojana on Saturday (September 12). During the event, PM Modi said that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is not just about building houses, it is about building self-confidence and empowering the poor.

PM Modi took part in the event via video conferencing and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also joined him in the inauguration ceremony. He said that the Government of India's flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme has transformed the lives of many homeless families in distant villages. In Madhya Pradesh, 1,75,000 houses have been built under the scheme.

Highlighting his government's achievement, PM said, ''Even during the time of coronavirus pandemic, houses under PMAY were constructed in just 45 to 60 days which is a very good example of turning disaster into an opportunity.''

He further added that earlier the poor used to run after the government to get their work done, by now the scenario is just the opposite. PM Modi said that the government is ensuring the use of local goods in construction and manufacturing projects to boost India's economy and make India self-reliant.

Addressing the event He said, ''I am satisfied that with the PM Garib Kalyan Abhiyan, works worth about 23 thousand crores have been completed in many states of the country including Madhya Pradesh.''

Congratulating the beneficiaries of the scheme, PM Modi said, "Your celebrations this Diwali, and on other festivals will be at another level. Had it not been for the corona phase, your Pradhan Sevak (PM Modi) would have been amidst you in this hour of celebration."

During the event, PM Modi also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the project.