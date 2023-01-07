'Destroyed J&K's constitution, India next...', Mehbooba Mufti blasts BJP

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of destroying the constitution of India. Mehbooba said that "BJP has destroyed the constitution of J&K and in coming time they will do the same with the constitution of India, they 'BJP' will change the tricolour (for which people of Kashmir and people of the country have given their blood) with saffron flag." "If powerful countries were able to keep people intact using their powers than America would not have come out of Vietnam and Bangladesh would be still a part of Pak," Mufti said while addressing a gathering at the grave of her father Mufti Muhammad Syed in the Brijbihara area of Anantnag in South Kashmir.

She said in Kashmir, people are being targeted unnecessarily on one or another pretext just because they are Kashmiris and not because they have done something illegal or wrong. She appealed to people to visit those families whose children are being arrested and then sent outside J&K jails or whose residences are raided.

Mehbooba Mufti said that "there was a time during congress rule when country's courts were so empowered that they announced a verdict against Indira Gandhi but today our CJI said that courts are afraid of giving bail to people fabricated in false cases". Mufti also said that today media is also under pressure and aren't speaking for truth.

Mehbooba Mufti stressed upon her party workers not to lose faith and stay strong, she said during her rule as chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir she revoked cases from more than 12 thousand youths and bought top leaders at the doors of separatists for dialogue but unfortunately, they didn't respect that, Separatists missed the bus by not talking to All party delegation in 2016, she added.

She repeated that Jammu and Kashmir did not accede to Godse's India. We acceded to the secular India of Gandhi and Nehru, and we will fight for that identity.