Digvijaya Singh confirms contesting Congress presidential poll, to file nomination on Friday

The only other person who has declared his intention to contest is Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who has said he will file his nomination papers on Friday, the last date for filing nominations.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday (September 29, 2022) confirmed that he will contest the party's presidential poll scheduled next month. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister collected the nomination papers for the party president election and is likely to file his nomination on Friday.

Asked if he was acting at the behest of the party leadership, he said, "I am responsible for myself."

Nominations can be filed between 11 am to 3 pm on Friday. 

After scrutiny of nominations on October 1, the last date of withdrawals is October 8. 

If there is more than one candidate, the election will take place at all Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on October 17, 2022 (Monday) between 10 am to 4 pm.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is scheduled to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday.

Gehlot is likely to clear the air on whether he will contest the party president's election after his meeting with Sonia.

