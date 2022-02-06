'Divine voice gone quiet forever': Politicians mourn death of Lata Didi

New Delhi: Mourning the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar President Ramnath Kovind said, the divine voice has gone 'quiet forever'.

In a tweet, President said, "An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere."

Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that she leaves behind a void in the nation that cannot be filled, and the coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also offered condolences on the demise of legendary singer and said India has lost its great daughter.

In a statement, the former Prime Minister said, "I have learnt with deepest sorrow about the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar. India has lost a great daughter. She was the `Nightingale of India` and through her songs made an immense contribution to the cultural integration of the country. Her passing away is an immense loss to our nation and the void is going to be impossible to fill."

Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao said that Lata Mangeshkar gave the country divine music and her death has left a void that can never be filled in the music world. The Chief Minister further said that with the singing icon`s demise, "song became mute and the Music Mahal became vacant."

Sonia Gandhi in her message in Hindi put out by party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "I am shocked that the melodious voice of singing nightingale Lata Ji has turned silent. An era has ended. Her heart touching voice, songs of patriotism and a life of struggle of Lata didi will always be an inspiration for generations. Tributes to her on her last journey."

Expressing grief over the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it is an 'irreparable loss'. "Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar`s contribution to India cannot be forgotten. Her passing away is an irreparable loss and I pay my heartfelt tribute to her," Rajnath Singh told ANI.

‘स्वर कोकिला’ लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन से भारत की आवाज़ खो गई है। लताजी ने आजीवन स्वर और सुर की साधना की। उनके गाये हुए गीतों को भारत की कई पीढ़ियों को सुना और गुनगुनाया है। उनका निधन देश की कला और संस्कृति जगत की बहुत बड़ी क्षति है।उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 6, 2022

Tweeting in Hindi Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed his grief over the death of legendary singer and said 'Lata Mangeshkar Ji's is the end of an era of music in India.'

MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor also remembered Lata Mangeshkar writing a few lines of her song 'Naam Gum Jayega' and prayed for the departed soul.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV