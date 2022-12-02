Divya Kala Mela 2022 starts TODAY; Divyang artisans, entrepreneurs to showcase craftsmanship at Kartavya Path

New Delhi: To showcase talent of Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans across the country the Minsitry of Social Justice and Empowerment has organised Divya Kala Mela in the national capital. The Divya Kala Mela will start from today (December 2) and will continue until December 7 where products and craftsmanship by Divyangjans will be on display. The visitors will be open to an enthralling experience as vibrant products from various parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, North Eastern states would be on display during the event which will be held at Capital’s Swami Vivekananda Road, near Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Statue at Kartavya Path.

The six-day-long `Divya Kala Mela` will be open for public from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and witness a series of cultural activities, including performances by Divyang artists and well-known professionals alongside. You can expect to see a variety of handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery works and packaged food among many other things.

Around 200 Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs from about 22 states and Union Territories will be showcasing their products and skills. There would be products in the following broad categories: Home Decor and Lifestyle, Clothing, Stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged food and organic products, Toys and Gifts, Personal Accessories - Jewellery, and Clutch Bags.

It will be an opportunity for all to go `vocal for local` and products made by Divyang craftsmen with their extra determination can be seen and purchased. Visitors can also enjoy their favourite foods from various regions of the country at the event.

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated on Friday (December 2) around 4:00pm by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar. The occasion will be graced by MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, and Pratima Bhoumik. The Ministry has grandiose plans to promote the concept, as part of which `Divya Kala Mela` would be organized every year and will not be limited to Delhi, but across the country.

(With agency inputs)