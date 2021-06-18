DMRC announces construction of interchange station on green and pink line, issues new timings for first and last trains

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro on Thursday (June 17, 2021) announced the construction of an additional interchange facility at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station, connecting the Metro’s Green Line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Bahadurgarh) and Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar).

The Delhi Metro statement stated that for the construction of this additional interchange facility, the timings of the first and the last train on the Green Line will be altered slightly from June 18 to September 30. The DMRC also said the ‘halt platforms’ will be 155 m in length.

“This is the first time that such a special ‘halt platform’ is being planned to connect two already operational Metro corridors. This halt platform will provide interconnectivity between the Green and Pink lines at Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line,” DMRC said in a statement issued on Thursday.

To undertake the construction of this halt platform, the first and the last metro train services between Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) to Inderlok/Kirtinagar (Line-5) will be regulated from the intervening night of 18th /19th June 2021 till 30th September 2021 as follows: pic.twitter.com/2rXjzXjEA6 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) June 17, 2021

“There will not be any ticketing facility on the interchange platforms, but boarding and de-boarding facilities will be available as a result of which passengers who want to interchange trains between the two lines, will be able to use the facility. The platforms will be connected by a 230 metres long foot over bridge (FOB), which will connect the platforms with the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of the Pink Line,” the DMRC statement added.

The DMRC also revealed that the platforms will be 155-metres long and will be connected with the foot-over-bridge by two additional lifts with a capacity of 26 passengers each and staircases.

“The total height from the platform level of the new platforms to the concourse of the Punjabi Bagh West station of Pink Line is 16.75 metres. Therefore, the passage has been planned at two levels. The passengers after coming down the staircases or lifts from the platform will again have to take the stairs, two escalators or a through movement lift to finally reach the concourse area,” the DMRC statement read.

Live TV