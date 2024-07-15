DNA Exclusive: Analysing The 'Kedarnath Temple' Protest And Its Delhi Connection

In India, the controversy surrounding temples and mosques can be often seen. However, in today's DNA, we will start with a controversy surrounding a temple. This temple is being built in Delhi, but the protest is happening in Uttarakhand. The priests of Kedarnath Dham are warning that if this temple is built in Delhi, they will raise a strong protest against the government.

A Shiva temple is being constructed in Burari, Delhi. This temple is being built in the name of Shri Kedarnath Dham. The foundation stone for this temple was laid on July 10th. Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the foundation ceremony. It is claimed that this temple will be built on three acres of land and is being constructed by the Shri Kedarnath Dham Trust, Burari. The trust states that since the Kedarnath Dham remains closed for six months, this temple is being constructed. The plan is to build this temple exactly like the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand.

The pilgrimage priests of Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand allege that constructing a Kedarnath temple in Delhi is against religious traditions. The priests claim that this is an attempt to tamper with Hindu traditions. Sages and saints say that by bringing a stone from Kedarnath Dham and establishing it in Delhi, CM Dhami has tampered with the tradition of Kedarnath Dham. They assert that there is and will always be only one Kedarnath Dham, and nothing can replace it.

CM Pushkar Dhami and the trust building of the Kedarnath Dham temple in Delhi are now on the defensive. However, the sages and saints of Uttarakhand have issued an ultimatum that if a replica of Kedarnath Dham is built in Delhi, there will be a protest.