DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Congress' 'little knowledge' of Hindus and origin of word 'Hindu'

Karnataka Congress Working President Satish Jarkiholi stirred a controversy after he claimed that the word 'Hindu' is Persian and has a "very dirty" meaning. Speaking at an event organised by "Manav Bandhutva Vedike" on Sunday (November 6, 2022), the MLA from Yamakanmardi also said that "a word and a religion from elsewhere is being forcefully imposed on people here", and demanded that there should be a proper debate in this regard. Congress party said that Satish Jarkiholi`s statement is his personal opinion and not the Congress party`s opinion, we will ask for his explanation on the same.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the Congress party's little knowledge on Hindus and the origin of the word 'Hindu'.

Satish Jarkiholi said that the word Hindu is a Persian word, which means so dirty that he cannot tell. But we tell you where the word Hindu has come from, which word has that degeneracy.

It is said that Parsis had difficulty pronouncing the word 'sa', that is why they used to call 'sa' as 'h'.

These people used to call the Indus river flowing in India a Hindu river, and the people living in its east direction started calling it Hindu.

In the Rig Veda, India is called 'Sapta Sindhu'. Sapta means seven and Indus means rivers. Sapta Sindhu means seven rivers. It has been written as 'Hapt Hindu' in Parsi books. The truth is that the word 'Hindu' has already been mentioned in Parsi books.

Here in Indu Sarovar, the word Indu is synonymous with the moon. For this reason, experts believe that the word 'Hindu' is derived from Indu'.

Experts also say that the word 'Hindu' is made by combining the first letter of the word Himalayas as 'Hi' and the last letter 'Ndu' of Indu Sarovar, which is today called the Indian Ocean.

Watch today's DNA for an in-depth analysis of the Congress party's little knowledge on Hindus and the origin of the word 'Hindu'.