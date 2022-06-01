DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Qutub Minar complex- Part 2

New Delhi: After the establishment of the Delhi Sultanate in the 12th century, Qutbuddin Aibak demolished 27 Hindu and Jain temples and built a huge mosque in the Qutub Minar complex. And later the Qutub Minar was built on top of the demolished temples.

In today’s DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed the strategic demolition of Hindu and Jain temples and how Muslim rulers disrespected the Gods as they deliberately put the demolished monuments in such places that they are walked by people every day at Qutub Minar complex.

Zee News team studied and investigated the remains of the ancient temples in the Qutub Minar complex between May 22 and May 29 and during this time they saw that many statues of Hindu Gods and Goddesses are still present in the area.

Among these, the Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque, which is considered to be the oldest mosque in India, has an idol of Lord Ganesha imprisoned on its western wall. It is believed that this idol was part of the same Hindu temples, which were demolished by Qutbuddin Aibak and built a mosque and Qutub Minar here.

Qutub Minar Complex which spreads over an area of ​​24 thousand square meters and there is also a gate apart from the mosque, which is called Alai Darwaza. It was built by Alauddin Khilji, the second ruler of the Khilji dynasty. All the stones placed around this Alai Darwaza, have images of Hindu gods and goddesses on them. Among them there is also a 1200 year old idol of Lord Narasimha. Unfortunately today people stand on these stones and take their selfies.

The Muslim emperors of the Delhi Sultanate did not destroy these statues completely because they wanted these idols to be insulted like this in future so the people of India always remember their slavery.

When you enter inside the Qutub Minar complex, the remains of ancient Hindu temples are kept at its entrance, which the Archaeological Survey of India has considered historical and some numbers have also been written on them. But at present these stones are being used to keep shoes and other items, whereas these stones are the remains of ruined temples.

Hindu temples were attacked even after Mughal Sultnate as result of which today there are nearly 1800 Mosques standing on the demoloshed remains of temples.

