DNA Exclusive: Analysis of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Population Control

Population imbalance is a big problem in India as it impacts the resources of the country and the lives of the common people. Population to a certain extent is beneficial for any country and is called the demographic dividend. The debate about the growing population in the country is not new. However, whenever there is a debate about population control, there is an attempt to give it an immediate religious colour. It is linked to the target of a particular community. While the truth is that increasing population is such a social problem, which directly affects our life to the economy of the country.

In Today DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on population control.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat on the customary Vijayadashami celebration in Nagpur on Wednesday said that "population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries, adding that population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored".

Bhagwat said that population control should be seen from the lens of resources.

Today, when Mohan Bhagwat expressed his opinion on population control, it is being criticized by the opposition as usual.

Every person in the country wants to live a better life. The Constitution also gives him the fundamental right to a better life. But the question is how will this be possible in the way the population is constantly increasing?

The increasing population is affecting the country's infrastructure. Due to it, the pressure on farming in the country increases. Food grains are not produced according to the needs of the people. There is a lack of proper homes and education. Not everyone gets good health services. Pollution is increasing, and pressure on the infrastructure increases. Economically, per capita income declines. And all this also has an impact on the development of the country.

Today, Mohan Bhagwat also gave different examples that the imbalance of religion-based population leads to the division of the country. Therefore, there should be no imbalance in population and it is also necessary to stop it without any discrimination.