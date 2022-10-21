DNA Exclusive: PM Narendra Modi exhibits his religious faith through his attire

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Uttarakhand visit by offering prayers at the famous Kedarnath temple shrine on Friday, October 21, 2022. During his visit to the temples, PM Modi was seen in a religious outfit with Tripundra tilak, Rudaksha garland around the neck and special ethnic attire, not hesitating to show off his identity and religious faith. It is clearly visible from his attire that he repeatedly tried to tell the world about that civilization and culture, which the big leaders of the country were afraid to discuss even a few years ago.

Since the past eight years of PM Modi's term as the Prime Minister of India, he never hesitated to show and tell his religion and faith.

Since the past eight years of PM Modi’s term as the Prime Minister of India, he never hesitated to show and tell his religion and faith. By visiting big religious places of the country like Kedarnath, Badrinath, Mahakal, and Kashi and worshipping like a common devotee with full devotion, Prime Minister Modi has given a clear indication of a changing India, in which Indian culture is at the centre.

PM Modi's commitment of restoring Indian culture has aided in the reconstruction of several temples across the country. In his book Hind Swarajya, Mahatma Gandhi expressed his faith in the pious culture of his country than the western civilization. Today, Prime Minister Modi is not only re-establishing the age-old civilization-culture, which is the most prosperous and glorious in the whole world, but is also giving it a new identity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Lord Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham today. This is his sixth visit to Kedarnath and second to Badrinath. In Kedarnath, the Prime Minister worshiped Bholenath, as well as laid the foundation stone of his dream project Sonprayag-Kedarnath Ropeway in Kedarnath. The dress that Prime Minister Modi wore in Kedarnath today is also special. The dress that the Prime Minister was wearing is called Chola Dora which is the identity of Himachal Pradesh. It was gifted to him by women in Chamba.