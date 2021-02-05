DNA Exclusive: Role of Mo Dhaliwal in creating anti-India propaganda through farmers' agitation

New Delhi: Probing Republic Day violence at Red Fort on January 26 by protesting farmers, Delhi Police zeroed-in on one organisation for extending support to the violent protest and strategizing for it from abroad. In its preliminary investigation of the 'controversial' toolkit shared by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, the police have now found the role of a Canada-based pro-Khalistan organisation.

The outfit, Poetic Justice Foundation, is allegedly responsible for authoring the controversial toolkit shared by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on the ongoing farmers’ protest to create unrest in the country.

Canada-based MO Dhaliwal or Monminder Singh Dhaliwal is the co-founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation, and his alleged role is being probed for the creation of a toolkit on the farmers' protest. The toolkit was provided to Greta Thunberg as part of a “larger conspiracy to create disharmony” in the country to undermine India's image on the international stage.

The role of Dhaliwal is under the scanner of the Indian security agencies. He is a known sympathizer of the Khalistani activists and has been part of several anti-India demonstrations abroad. The Poetic Justice Foundation was registered as an NGO in 2020 and its status is currently active.

The NGO has four other directors including Hardeep Singh Sahota, Monminder Singh Dhaliwal, Anita Lal, and Sabrina Sohi. In further research about these four people, Zee News got startling information. These people have been propagating against India through their Twitter handle for the past several days. They are also associated with Khalistan, showing that they might be remotely controlling the farmers' agitation in India.

Dhaliwal, who is a “self-proclaimed Sikh separatist” and close to top Khalistani activists, reportedly took part in a demonstration outside the Indian Consulate in Canada on January 26 - the day India celebrated its 72nd Republic day. He also addressed the gathering there and said that their real goal is to break India into several parts.

A video also surfaced on social media where Mo Dhaliwal is seen speaking about the Khalistani movement and agri laws during a protest outside the Indian consulate on 26th January 2021.

Live TV

Notably, Dhaliwal’s uncle was a top Khalistani terrorist and was eliminated by Indian security forces during Operation Blue Star in 1984. He is also an alumnus of the University of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia from where he did his two-year Business Administration diploma course, according to his social media profile. His name also came to the fore in Canada when he had come up with the slogan “Love and courage” for the 2017 New Democratic Party leadership campaign of Jagmeet Singh.

In a Facebook post, he clearly writes "I am a Khalistani. You might not know this about me. Why? Because Khalistan is an idea. Khalistan is a living, breathing movement."

He makes his intentions clear and writes, "A movement towards an independent Punjab, rooted in the Anandpur Sahib Resolution — a beautifully progressive and optimistic doctrine for a self-governing state if there ever was one."

"Second, because in India, advocating for or simply discussing this idea can result in your disappearance or murder. I support the promotion of Khalistan specifically for the fact that talking about Khalistan is enough to get you killed. It tells you a lot about the world’s largest “democracy”," he added.

Dhaliwal further writes, "Now, I’m asking you to stand up. Please consider supporting the 50+ Sikh scholars from the UK, USA, and Canada who have condemned this report equating Sikh advocacy to extremism. We are demanding that @MLInstitute and @CBCTerry retract it before the harm spreads further than it has already."

Dhaliwal is also the founder and director of a Vancouver-based digital branding creative agency called SkyRocket. Dhaliwal describes himself as the Director of Strategy of this public relations company on Facebook.

You will be surprised to know that the company displays Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh's picture on its official website. Jagmeet Singh, whose Visa was canceled by the Government of India in 2013 because India's investigative agencies had cited his connection with Khalistan.

Jagmeet Singh is the leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada and his party extends support to the Justin Trudeau government. If his party withdraws its support, the government of Justin Trudeau will fall. This connection between Dhaliwal and Jagmeet Singh amply shows the power connection in Canada. Perhaps, this is the reason that Canada has become the epicenter of Khalistani propaganda against India.

Zee News is the first news channel to report that the violence unleashed during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day was part of a sinister international conspiracy to defame India. It also unmasked the real culprits behind the violence with ample evidence that suggested Canada link to the tractor rally violence in Delhi.

Earlier, it reported that the farmers' movement has been hijacked by the Khalistanis and the anti-national elements, besides reporting about the Khalistanis who were serving the malicious interests of Pakistan by remote controlling the agitation from countries like Britain, America, and Canada.

The Centre too accepted the fact that Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers' protest, as Attorney General KK Venugopal had told the Supreme Court that the Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers' protests.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan had on Thursday said, "We have not named anybody in the FIR. It is only against the creators of the `toolkit` which is a matter of investigation. Delhi Police will be investigating that case."

"We have identified some 300 accounts spreading dissatisfaction and disharmony towards the Government of India. Toolkit account was being run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to conduct a digital strike post the Republic Day incident," he said.

He further said, "We have recovered a document about the planned execution. We have found out it is a copycat execution. As of now, we have registered cases against the authors of that account. The case has been handed over to the cyber cell. Investigations are underway."