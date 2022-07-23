DNA Exclusive: Senior Citizens are a burden for Indian Railways?

In India, MPs, former MPs and MLAs get the facility of free travel in trains. Their telephone and even the air travel bills, are also re-imbursed by the government. They get a government bungalow and vehicle too. This is not all - these lawmakers get other facilities too. The big question is - who pays for all these facilities. We all know the answer - people, via taxes. However, desite availing so many facilities, the same government has ended a basic subsidiary given to our senior citizens or people above the age of 60 years. The government has ended the concession given to the senior citizens in Railway tickets.

The biggest question is - why such double standards?

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of double standards of Indian Railways.

In a surprising statement, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said today that restoring senior citizens` concession in train fare would not be desirable as the cost of granting concessions weighs heavily on Railways.

Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha in a reply that Indian Railways is already bearing more than 50 per cent of the cost of travel on an average for all passengers, including senior citizens, on account of lower fare structure for passenger services.

He also said that apart from this due to Covid 19, passenger earnings for the last two years are less in comparison to 2019-2020.

"These have long term impact on the financial health of the Railways. Cost of granting concessions weighs heavily on Railways. Hence extending scope of concessions to all categories of passengers including senior citizens is not desirable. In spite of these challenges, Indian Railways has continued concession in fare to four categories of persons with disabilities, and 11 categories of patients and students," he added.

WATCH DNA, to understand in detail the double standards of Indian railways when it comes to favouring the senior citizen.