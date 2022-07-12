NewsIndia
BIHAR

'Do you look like a teacher?': Bihar DM yells at headmaster for wearing kurta-pyjama, video goes viral

Netizens were angered to see Lakhisarai's District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh scolding the teacher for wearing a kurta-pyjama at work.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:09 PM IST
  • Lakhisarai's District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh scolded a school headmaster for wearing a kurta-pyjama at work
  • The video of the incident was circulated by a local media outlet and has gone viral

New Delhi: A shocking video has emerged in which Lakhisarai's District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh can be seen scolding a school headmaster for wearing a kurta-pyjama at work. According to reports, the incident occurred at the Girls Primary School Balgudar in Bihar. The video was circulated by a local media outlet. It appears the DM had arrived at the school for inspection and when met with the headmaster, he lost his cool. In the video, the district magistrate told the headmaster that he looked more like a politician than a teacher. He said, "Do you look like a teacher? You look like people’s representative."

 

To reprimand the teacher for his attire, the DM ordered the education officer to suspend the teacher and cut his salary along with a show-cause notice as per reports.

When the video was circulated on social media, netizens expressed their anger at the way the headmaster was treated and questioned what was wrong about wearing 'kurta-pyjama' at work.

One netizen wrote, "Does wearing "Kurta Pyjama" by a teacher is now crime in India?? This DM is ordering 'show cause' and 'salary cut' notice just for wearing "Kurta Pyjama"."

 

Another said, "The teacher is giving a valid reason for that 'Gamchha' also. He is saying that there is power cut in school from last 3 days that's why he is using for excessive sweat. Can any action be taken against this English Babu DM??"

BiharBihar schoolsSchool uniformTeachers

