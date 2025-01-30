‘Don’t Waste Your Vote, Support AAP To Defeat BJP’: Akhilesh Yadav Urges Delhi Voters

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged Delhi voters to ensure that their ballot is not "wasted" and to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Yadav, who participated in a roadshow in Kirari alongside former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, predicted a BJP rout, saying, "The BJP is going to be swept clean by AAP's 'jhadu' (broom).”

Addressing the crowd, Yadav urged Delhiites to unite against the BJP, stating, "I appeal to people to come together to defeat the BJP. Your vote should not be wasted; to defeat the BJP, every vote should go to AAP."

He also praised AAP’s governance, particularly in the sectors of education and healthcare, and highlighted the benefits of schemes related to electricity and water bill concessions.

"Do you want to lose these schemes?" Yadav asked the public, pointing out that even BJP leaders have assured voters that they won’t scrap AAP’s welfare programs. "They are scared of these schemes," he added.

Despite being a key ally in the INDIA bloc, Yadav did not mention the Congress, which is also in the race for Delhi. His silence on the Congress suggests the complex dynamics within the opposition alliance, particularly in the national capital, where AAP and Congress are both vying for dominance.