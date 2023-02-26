'Don't Care If I Have To Stay In Jail...': Manish Sisodia On CBI Questioning Today In Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia left his residence on Sunday morning (February 26) for the CBI office for questioning as part of the agency's probe into the Delhi excise policy case. Ahead of his questioning by the central agency, security personnel was deployed outside his residence as many Aam Aadmi Party supporters gathered outside with placards of Sisodia.

#WATCH | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia leaves from his residence.



He is to be questioned by CBI in connection with liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/JOBdNEJQvK — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

Sisodia was earlier called for questioning on February 19 but had it postponed as he said he was busy working on the state budget. On Sunday, ahead of the questioning, Sisodia expressed that he was ready to go to jail for a few months if that is the case.

आज फिर CBI जा रहा हूँ, सारी जाँच में पूरा सहयोग करूँगा. लाखों बच्चो का प्यार व करोड़ो देशवासियो का आशीर्वाद साथ है

कुछ महीने जेल में भी रहना पड़े तो परवाह नहीं. भगत सिंह के अनुयायी हैं, देश के लिए भगत सिंह फाँसी पर चढ़ गए थे. ऐसे झूठे आरोपों की वजह से जेल जाना तो छोटी सी चीज़ है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 26, 2023

He wrote on Twitter, "Going to CBI again today. I will fully cooperate in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don`t care if I have to stay in jail for a few months."

Calling himself a follower of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, he said, "It is a small matter for me to go to jail on false charges." Similarly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended support to Sisodia ahead of the questioning and tweeted, "God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and the society, it is not a curse but a matter of pride. I pray to god that you return from jail soon. Delhi's children, their parents, and all of us will wait for you."

Earlier, Kejriwal had said that his sources told him that Sisodia was likely to go to jail soon.

भगवान आपके साथ है मनीष। लाखों बच्चों और उनके पेरेंट्स की दुआयें आपके साथ हैं। जब आप देश और समाज के लिए जेल जाते हैं तो जेल जाना दूषण नहीं, भूषण होता है। प्रभू से कामना करता हूँ कि आप जल्द जेल से लौटें। दिल्ली के बच्चे, पैरेंट्स और हम सब आपका इंतज़ार करेंगे। https://t.co/h8VrIIYRTz February 26, 2023

In the Delhi Excise Policy case, it has been alleged that the AAP government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it.

Two businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally have been arrested in the case. They were among 7 accused named in the chargesheet filed in November last year. CBI officials have claimed that the AAP govt allegedly committed irregularities including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, and extension of L-1 license without approval.