Road accident

Double-decker bus from Lucknow to Delhi falls into canal, 29 feared dead

All the injured have reportedly been rushed to hospitals in close proximity. The cause of the accident, which took place near Agra, has not been ascertained yet.

Double-decker bus from Lucknow to Delhi falls into canal, 29 feared dead
Zee News Photo
Play

A double-decker bus from Lucknow and bound for Delhi fell into a canal on the Yamuna Expressway in a tragic accident in the early hours of Monday morning. At least 29 people are feared dead.

The incident reportedly took place near Agra on the expressway which connects it to Delhi. The bus was coming from Lucknow and had at least 40 occupants, many of whom received serious injuries. Shortly after the accident took place, locals rushed to the spot to pull out the passengers. The local administration has also reached the spot and started rescue and relief operations.

While it is being reported that at least 29 people have died in the extremely unfortunate accident, many others are injured and have been rushed to local hospitals. The cause of the accident has not been ascertained as yet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his anguish and offered condolences to the families of those killed. UP Roadways has also reportedly announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

(This is a breaking news report and more details would be added as and when available)

Road accident
