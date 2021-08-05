हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dr Subhash Chanda

Dr Subhash Chandra congratulates India hockey team for winning medal in Tokoyo Olympics

Dr Subhash Chandra also congratulated the women's hockey team for its success in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Dr Subhash Chandra congratulates India hockey team for winning medal in Tokoyo Olympics
ZeeNews Image

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Thursday (August 5) congratulated Hockey India and the India Hockey team for winning the medal in Tokoyo Olympics. 

The Rajya Sabha MP expressed that though the team has won the bronze medal, it will also win gold. 

Remembering the golden era of football, Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra said that once Indian football team used to play in the world cup. He added that the team failed to sustain itself as it had no facility and used to play barefoot.

Dr Subhash Chandra also congratulated the women's hockey team for its success in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Notably, the India men's hockey team on Thursday won the Bronze medal after defeating Germany in Tokyo Olympics. The hockey team created history at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a bronze, their first medal in 41 years from the sport. 

On Wednesday, the Indian women’s hockey team lost to Argentina in the semi-finals. It will play a match against Britain for the bronze medal on Friday. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dr Subhash ChandaIndia hockey team2021 Tokyo OlympicsEssel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra
Next
Story

IMA Chief says suit against him for Ayurveda remarks 'design to harass allopathic doctors'

Must Watch

PT8M30S

Olympics: Simranjit, Hardik, Harmanpreet, Rupinder Pal's brilliant goals created history again after 1980