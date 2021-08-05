Dr Subhash Chandra congratulates India hockey team for winning medal in Tokoyo Olympics

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Thursday (August 5) congratulated Hockey India and the India Hockey team for winning the medal in Tokoyo Olympics.

The Rajya Sabha MP expressed that though the team has won the bronze medal, it will also win gold.

Remembering the golden era of football, Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra said that once Indian football team used to play in the world cup. He added that the team failed to sustain itself as it had no facility and used to play barefoot.

Dr Subhash Chandra also congratulated the women's hockey team for its success in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Notably, the India men's hockey team on Thursday won the Bronze medal after defeating Germany in Tokyo Olympics. The hockey team created history at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a bronze, their first medal in 41 years from the sport.

On Wednesday, the Indian women’s hockey team lost to Argentina in the semi-finals. It will play a match against Britain for the bronze medal on Friday.

Live TV