DRDO Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Recruitment and Assessment Centre, (DRDO-RAC) has invited online applications for recruitment of Scientist posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through the official site of DRDO-RAC on rac.gov.in. The last date to apply for various Scientist posts is June 28, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 28 posts in the organisation. Candidates may note that there is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Scientist F: 3 Posts

Scientist E: 6 Posts

Scientist D: 15 Posts

Scientist C: 34 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The educational qualification for various posts is different. Candidates applying for the posts can check the required educational qualification through the Detailed Notification.

Age Limit: upper age limit for various Scientist posts is as follows-

Scientist ‘F’: 50 years.

Scientist ‘D’/‘E’: 45 years.

Scientist ‘C’: 35 years.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee for General, OBC and EWS male candidates is Rs. 100/. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates. (The application fee is non-refundable non-transferable)

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for the further selection process by adopting any one or more of the following methods:

a. On the basis of educational qualifications and /experience higher than the minimum prescribed in the advertisement duly supported by the documentary evidence.

b. Relevance of experience as filled in application by candidates.

c. On the basis of Desirable Qualification (DQ), if more than one DQ is prescribed, on any one or all of the DQs.

d. By holding a Screening Committee Meeting consisting of Technical Experts from Industry and Academia.

Candidates will initially be short-listed as per one or more of the above mentioned methods. In case, the no. of candidates shortlisted in accordance with any of above mentioned methods is large, then further shortlisting may be carried out by conducting a Preliminary Online Interview of a short duration (10-15minutes).

