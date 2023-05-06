topStoriesenglish2603965
EC Should Ban PM Modi From Campaigning In Karnataka: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the Election Commission to ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi from campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka. Speaking at a press conference here, he alleged that Modi was seeking votes on the basis of religion in the southern state.

"Modi is seeking votes on the basis of religion in violation of the Election Commission guidelines. He should be barred from poll campaigning," Gehlot said.
"Read the law... If someone talks in the name of religion, on religious grounds in the election campaign, ban should be imposed. His (Modi) election stands rejected, " he added.

The Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled for May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Asked if the Bajrang Dal will be banned in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, "Whatever may be the name of an organisation... The real question is what is the role of that organisation."

He was reacting to the controversy surrounding the Congress manifesto talking about taking decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on organisations such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Bajrang Dal.

In its poll manifesto for the Karnataka polls, the Congress said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India "spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The action will include a "ban" against such organisations, the party has promised. Gehlot added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to polarise Karnataka, and that inflation and unemployment are the real issues for the people

