ED Arrested Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case: Source

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday following a raid at his residence in the morning. The ED's visit, part of an ongoing investigation, resulted in Khan's detention, escalating tensions within the Aam Aadmi Party. Details of the probe remain unclear, but the development has sparked political reactions, with party leaders calling the move politically motivated.

Prior to the action, Khan announced on Monday that officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have arrived at his residence in Okhla, Delhi, with the intention of arresting him.

This is a developing story.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained by ED officials.



In a post on X, Khan said, "ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me."

"It's seven in the morning, and the ED has arrived to arrest me under the guise of a search warrant. My mother-in-law, who is battling cancer, is currently at my home. I have responded to all their notices and have written to them as well. They have been harassing me continuously for the past two years with the sole aim of breaking our party. But we will neither bow down nor break," Khan said in the clip.

Khan released a video statement on X, alleging that the ED team intends to arrest him. He stated, "The ED team is using a search as an excuse to arrest me. My mother-in-law, who recently underwent surgery four days ago for cancer, is at my home. I had notified the ED about this situation."

Khan is being scrutinized in a money laundering case linked to financial irregularities involving the Delhi Waqf Board.