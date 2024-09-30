ED Books Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Others In MUDA Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, acting on a recent Lokayukta FIR linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The FIR, registered on September 27, names Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others. The Lokayukta police probe was ordered by a special court in Bengaluru, following a complaint alleging irregularities in land allotments.

According to sources, the allegations center on illegalities in allotting 14 sites to Parvathi by MUDA. Compensatory sites were allegedly given in a prime Mysuru area, resulting in significant financial gains.

Speaking on the allegations, the 76-year-old Chief Minister claimed he is being targeted because the opposition is “scared” of him. He described this as the first “political case” against him and asserted that he would not resign. “I have done no wrong, and I will fight this case legally,” he added.