FOREIGN EXCHANGE VIOLATIONS

ED Files Case Against BBC For Foreign Exchange Violations

The moves comes in the backdrop of the Income-Tax department surveying BBC office premises in Delhi in February.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 12:19 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a FEMA case against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange violations, official sources said Thursday. The federal probe agency has also called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

The probe is essentially looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company, they said. The moves come in the backdrop of the Income-Tax department surveying BBC office premises in Delhi in February.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the I-T department, had then said the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were "not commensurate" with the scale of their operations in India and tax has not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.
 

