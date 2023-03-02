Election Results 2023 Live: Counting Underway For Assembly Polls In Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland; Bypolls in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand

New Delhi: Counting of votes, polled in the February Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, began on Thursday (March 2, 2023) amid three-tier security measures, including central paramilitary forces. Prohibitory orders have been promulgated in and around all counting centres as a precautionary measure, poll officials said. The Election Commission has appointed a General Observer for each Assembly constituency while several other officials, including micro-observers and counting supervisors, were appointed for the counting process. Officials said that metal detectors and CCTVs were installed in each counting hall and the entire counting process was being videographed.

The postal ballots would be counted first and then the EVM votes.

Tripura Election Result 2023

Assembly elections in Tripura were held on February 16, where around 89.95 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 31 women, in the fray for the state's 60 seats.

According to officials, counting is currently underway at 60 centres in 21 locations across the northeastern state.

Meghalaya Election Result 2023

In the Meghalaya Assembly elections on February 27, 85.17 per cent of 21.75 lakh electors had cast their votes.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer said that the counting of votes is going on at 13 centres in all 12 district headquarters and one sub-divisional headquarter in Sohra.

A total of 369 candidates, including 36 women, are contesting in Meghalaya.

Balloting was not held in one Assembly constituency in Meghalaya, which also has a 60-member Assembly.

Polling was not held in the Sohiong constituency in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, following the death of United Democratic Party candidate, H Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh.

Nagaland Election Result 2023

In the Nagaland Assembly polls on February 27, 85.90 per cent of 13.16 lakh voters cast their ballots.

Nagaland election officials said that the votes are being counted in 59 centres across the 16 district headquarters.

Balloting was not held in one Assembly constituency in Nagaland, which also has a 60-member Assembly.

In Nagaland, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto constituency after his only opponent, Khekashe Sumi of the Congress withdrew his candidature.

A total of 183 candidates, including four women, are contesting in Nagaland.

Pune, Maharashtra: Counting of votes underway for Kasba, Chinchwad Assembly bypolls

Counting of votes is currently underway for the byelections to Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra's Pune district. The bypolls for the two seats held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took place on February 26, registering an average voter turnout of 50 per cent. The byelections were necessitated due to the death of incumbent BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak (Kasba) and Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad).

In Pune, the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is up against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The main contenders in the Kasba constituency are Hemant Rasane of the BJP and Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress (backed by the MVA).

In Chinchwad, the fight is between Ashwini Jagtap of the BJP, Nana Kate of the NCP and independent Rahul Kalate.

Tamil Nadu Assembly bypoll: Counting underway in Erode East

Counting of votes polled in the bypoll to the Erode East Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu is currently underway amid tight security.

While 77 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is between former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan of the Congress backed by the ruling DMK and AIADMK's K S Thennarasu, a former legislator. Naam Tamilar Katchi's N Menaka and DMDK's S Anand are among the other candidates.

Tight security was provided in and around the counting centre, officials said.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA E Thirumagan Everaa on January 4.

Nearly 75 per cent votes were polled in the by-election held on February 27.

West Bengal Assembly bypoll: Votes being counted in Sagardighi

Counting of votes for the by-election in West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security, an official said.

Candidates of the ruling Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), the opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants.

The TMC and BJP fielded Debashish Banerjee and Dilip Saha, respectively, while the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas.

The bypoll to the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated due to the death of three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.

Apart from more than 60 per cent minority population, the rural constituency has around 18.5 per cent Scheduled Caste and 6.5 per cent Scheduled Tribe population. It has approximately 2.3 lakh voters.

Over 73 per cent voter turnout was recorded when polling was held on February 27.

Jharkhand Assembly by-election: Counting of votes taking place in Ramgarh

Counting of votes for the Ramgarh assembly by-election began on Thursday, an official said.

Counting started at 8 am at Ramgarh college, some 40 km from the state capital Ranchi, said Ramgarh SDO cum Returning officer Md Javed Hussain.

"Counting of votes is being carried out by 120 personnel including counting observers, assistants and counting supervisors at 40 tables and will be completed in 11 rounds," Hussain told PTI.

A voter turnout of over 67.96 per cent was recorded in the Ramgarh assembly constituency bypoll on February 27.

Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, were in the fray, the contest would be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the bypoll.

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi's husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary.