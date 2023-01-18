‘Erroneous and far-fetched’: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on 'Tamizhagam' row

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday issued a clarification that it was "erroneous and far-fetched" to say that he had suggested changing the name of the southern state with his recent comments on "Tamizhagam". In his statement, the Governor claimed that those who made the inference did so "without understanding" the basis of his speech. "An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched," the Governor said in the statement.

“In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023, to facilitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, a recently concluded month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam'. In those days, there was no Tamil Nadu. Hence, in a historical, cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' as a more appropriate expression,” Governor Ravi said.

In an event at Raj Bhavan on Jan 4 to felicitate volunteers of Kash-Tamil Sangamam,while dwelling upon historical cultural connect b/w the 2,I referred to 'Tamizhagam'.In those days,there was no 'Tamil Nadu'. Hence, in historical-cultural context,I referred to 'Tamizhagam':TN Gov pic.twitter.com/BJSvxECRRu — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

"Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word Tamil Nadu have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it," the statement said.

During an event on January 4, Governor Ravi had said, "Whatever applies to the entire country, Tamil Nadu says no. It has become a habit. Truth must prevail. Thamizhagam is a more appropriate word. The rest of the country suffered a lot of devastation at the hands of foreigners for a long time."

His comment sparked a bitter political row and saw the state's ruling party - DMK - accusing Ravi of pushing the BJP-RSS agenda. The state assembly too witnessed uproarious scenes after ruling side MLAs shouted "Quit Tamil Nadu" slogans in the House against Ravi and hashtag #GetOutRavi began trending on Twitter.