Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail For Kidnapping, Extortion; Loses Election Rights

Earlier on Tuesday, a court in Jaunpur convicted Dhananjay Singh for the abduction and extortion of Abhinav Singhal, the project manager of Namami Gange and a resident of Muzaffarnagar.

New Delhi: Former MP of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, Dhananjay Singh has been sentenced to 7 years in prison and fined 50,000 rupees in connection to a kidnapping case. He will not be able to contest elections anymore. In the court, he told the judge that he was innocent and framed wrongly. He said his political image was being tarnished.

Earlier on Tuesday, a court in Jaunpur had convicted him for the abduction and extortion of Abhinav Singhal, the project manager of Namami Gange and a resident of Muzaffarnagar.

This is a developing story.

