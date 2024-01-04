Exclusive: Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri Tells Zee News Why He Wants India To Be A 'Hindu Rashtra'

NEW DELHI: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the esteemed head priest of the Bageshwar Dham temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, has shared profound perspectives on the significance of Lord Ram in one's life. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, the popular spiritual leader, also known as Baba Bageshwar or the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, expressed his views on the essence of learning values from Lord Ram and also clarified his concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra.'

'Learning Life's Principles From Lord Ram'

During the interview, Baba Bageshwar emphasized the importance of imbibing principles from Lord Ram to lead a principled life. According to him, advocating for a Hindu Rashtra implies transcending caste divisions and promoting respect for all religions, rejecting any form of disrespect towards diverse beliefs.

'Eliminating Casteism'

He passionately conveyed that when he speaks of transforming the nation into a Hindu Rashtra, it signifies eradicating casteism from the country. He strongly opposes any form of religious disrespect and envisions a society free from the shackles of discrimination.

WATCH: Baba Bageshwar's Exclusive Interview With Zee News

Who Is Baba Bageshwar?

For those unfamiliar, Baba Bageshwar, also known as Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, serves as the chief priest of Bageshwar Dham in Garha village, Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh. Holding a 'divya durbar,' he is renowned for writing scrolls that unveil an individual's past and desires.

A 26-year-old eligible bachelor, Baba Bageshwar commands a massive following both online and offline. He is revered for his supposed divine powers to heal the sick, exorcise those possessed by ghosts, and guide people through business and financial challenges. Adorned in colourful attire reminiscent of the 18th-century Peshwa rulers of Maharashtra, his distinctive appearance has garnered attention from powerful government ministers, politicians, and celebrities.

A Social Media Sensation

Baba Bageshwar's influence extends to the digital realm, making him a sensation on various social platforms. With approximately 3.4 million Facebook followers, 3.9 million YouTube subscribers, 300,000 Instagram followers, and 72,000 Twitter followers, he has a vast and dedicated online community.

His popularity soared nationally in January, following scrutiny from a well-known rationalist who questioned his purported healing powers and ability to read minds. Despite the controversies, Baba Bageshwar remains a prominent figure with unwavering support from millions of devotees who believe in his spiritual prowess.