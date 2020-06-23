Exclusive WhatsApp chat: Where is Maulana Saad, when will he appear before Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday (June 23) filed twelve charge sheets, including supplementary charge sheets, against 46 foreign nationals from twelve countries for attending Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital by violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

With these, police filed 59 charge sheets till date against 956 foreign nationals belonging to 36 different countries.

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad meanwhile is yet to be interrogated or face an arrest by the Delhi Police. Reports say that Delhi Police had earlier written to the Home Ministry and Foreign Ministry on the matter but so far did not receive any response from their end.

A few days, Zee News had sought replies of 10 questions from Maulana Saad's aide Muzbir Rahman on WhatsApp.

Q: Where is Maulana Saad currently? (मौलाना साद इस समय कहां है?)

A: Maulana Saad is currently in Delhi. ( मौलाना साद इस समय दिल्ली में ही है.)

Q: Why is Maulana Saad not coming before the police? मौलाना साद पुलिस के सामने क्यों नहीं आ रहा है?

A: Maulana Saad is fully cooperating with Police in the investigation. (मौलाना साद दिल्ली पुलिस के सामने ही है और इन्वेस्टिगेशन में पूरा सहयोग कर रहा है. )

Q: Where did Maulana Saad get his COVID-19 test done? (मौलाना साद ने अपना कोरोना टेस्ट कहां से कराया?)

A: Maulana Saad had his coronavirus test done at a private lab which was negative.

Q: Maulana Saad is accused of spreading coronavirus. (मौलाना साद पर आरोप है कि उसी की वजह से कोरोना वायरस फैला, क्या कहना है?)

A: Maulana Saad did not create this virus. The coronavirus came from foreign countries through airports in India. The central government did not seal the airports on time and put the entire country in the fire of the epidemic. The Jamaat members also fell victim to this negligence of the central government.

(मौलाना साद ने इस कोरोना वायरस का जन्म नहीं किया है. यह कोरोना वायरस विदेशों से हिंदुस्तान में हमारे एयरपोर्ट के माध्यम से आया है, इसके लिए पूरी जिम्मेदारी केंद्र सरकार की बनती है कि उन्होंने समय रहते अपने एयरपोर्ट सील नहीं करे और हिंदुस्तान की पूरी जनता को इस महामारी की आग में झोंक दिया. और जमात के मेंबर भी केंद्र सरकार की इस लापरवाही का शिकार हो गए.)

Q: Maulana Saad is accused of taking hawala money from abroad? (मौलाना साद पर हवाला और विदेशों से अवैध तरीके से पैसे लेने का आरोप है?)

A: Maulana Saad does not have an account in any bank. Accusations and counter-allegations keep on coming. Proving them in the court will be a challenge for the Delhi Police.

(मौलाना साद का किसी भी बैंक में कोई अकाउंट नहीं है. आरोप-प्रत्यारोप लगते रहते हैं. उनको साबित करना कोर्ट में एक चुनौती होगी दिल्ली पुलिस के लिए.)

Q: When the government directed to shut the Markaz and asked people inside to vacate the premises, why did Tablighi Jamaat did not follow the order? (सरकार ने जब मरकज को बंद करने के लिए कहा था और लोगों को निकल जाने के लिए कहा था तो सरकार की बात क्यों नहीं मानी.)

A: No government official asked to vacate Markaz. Instead, the Markaz asked the government to evict the people inside the premises but the government ignored the appeal. (सरकार के किसी अधिकारी ने मरकज को खाली करने की बात नहीं करी, बल्कि मरकज खुद ही सरकार से कह रहा था कि यहां जो लोग हैं, उनको निकाला जाए और मरकज की अपील को सरकार ने नजरअंदाज किया.)

Q: How many people including those who came from abroad came to Markaz and where did they go afterwards? (मरकज में विदेशों से और देश से कितने लोग आए थे और कहां-कहां पर गए हैं?)

A: A complete detail was shared with the government, based on which they did a contact tracing of the people of the entire group. (इसकी पूरी डिटेल सरकार को दे दी गई, जिसकी बिना पर उन्होंने पूरी जमात के लोगों की कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग की.)

Q: When will Maulana Saad appear before the police for questioning? (मौलाना साद पुलिस के सामने पूछताछ के लिए कब सामने आएगा?)

A: Maulana Saad is in touch with the Delhi Police. He will meet them when they would want to meet him personally. (मौलाना साद दिल्ली पुलिस के संपर्क में है और जब दिल्ली पुलिस उनसे पर्सनली मिलना चाहेगी तो मौलाना साद मिलेंगे.)

Q: How many notices did Delhi Police send to Maulana Saad, and was everyone answered? (पुलिस ने मौलाना साद को कितने नोटिस भेजे, और क्या सबका जवाब दे दिया गया?)

A: All notices sent by Delhi Police have been answered. (दिल्ली पुलिस ने जितने भी नोटिस भेजे हैं, उनका जवाब दे दिया गया है.)

Q: Why does Maulana Saad not speak in public? (मौलाना साद सामने आकर क्यों नहीं बात करता.)

A: Maulana Saad has never spoken to the media before and does not intend to do so. (मौलाना साद ने ना कभी पहले मीडिया से बात की है और ना कभी आगे करने का इरादा है.)