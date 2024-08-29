Advertisement
Farewell Party Turns Tragic, Joyous Delhi Police Officer Dies Suddenly While Dancing - WATCH

The Roop Nagar SHO had been transferred recently and a farewell party was thrown in his honour on Wednesday. Kumar, while dancing at the party, suddenly fell down and complained of chest pain.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 11:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A head constable of Delhi Police died probably of a heart attack he suffered from while dancing in the farewell party of the station house officer of Roop Nagar Police Station in north Delhi, an officer said on Thursday.

According to police, Head Constable Ravi Kumar was originally from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, and had joined the Delhi Police in 2010. The Roop Nagar SHO had been transferred recently and a farewell party was thrown in his honour on Wednesday. Kumar, while dancing at the party, suddenly fell down and complained of chest pain.

He was rushed to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead, a police officer said. Kumar had had an angiography done about 45 days ago. He is survived by his wife and two children, police said. A video from the party, shot minutes before the incident, appeared on social media showing Kumar dancing.

