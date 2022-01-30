Farmers to observe 'Betrayal Day' on January 31, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. Know why

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday (January 30) said that farmers will observe "Betrayal Day" on Monday over farm issues.

The national spokesperson of BKU, an influential north Indian farmers' union, said that the protest was withdrawn on the basis of a letter of promises by the Central government on December 9 but those remain unfulfilled.

"A nation-wide 'Betrayal Day' will be observed on January 31 because of government's betrayal to farmers. The movement was suspended on the basis of a letter given by the government on December 9 but those promises have not been fulfilled,” Tikait said in a tweet in Hindi.

Talking to ANI, Tikait said the Centre should fulfill their promise on MSP, adding that they should also revoke cases against farmers registered during the year-long protest.

Farmers began their protest at Delhi borders under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in November 2020 over the main demand of withdrawal of three contentious farm laws introduced by the BJP-led Centre, along with a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of crops.

In November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the withdrawal of the contentious farm laws. Farmers had called off the protests after the Government of India on December 9 had sent a formal letter to the agitators, with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately. "As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," the letter had read.

(With agency inputs)

