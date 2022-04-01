Farrukhabad to be renamed Panchal Nagar? BJP MP writes letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led government is known for renaming places in Uttar Pradesh. Now, BJP MP Mukesh Rajput on Friday (April 1) has demanded to rename Farrukhabad district as Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi.

In his letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajput claimed that in the times of the Mahabharata, the area was known as Panchala, the kingdom ruled by Pandava queen Draupadi's father Drupad.

"The capital of King Drupad was Kampil, which is located in the district and where Draupadi's 'swayamvar' had taken place," the BJP MP wrote, as per PTI.

Talking about the history of the district, he said, “Located close to the Ganga and Ramganga and Kali river, the history of Farrukhabad is very rich since the age of Puranas…The Army of King Drupad used to reside in the Cantonment area. Today, there are two regimental centres--Rajput Regiment and Sikh LI."

Rajput added that Kampil is of religious importance to both Hindus and Jains.

"The first Jain Teerthankar Rishabhadeva had delivered a sermon here. Sankissa is a world famous pilgrim place for the Buddhists. Countries like Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, Burma (Myanmar) and Japan have built big Baudh Viharas here," the BJP MP wrote.

"Like Kashi, 'Shivalayas' (temples of Lord Shiva) exist in every bylane, hence, this city (Farrukhabad) is also called 'Aparkashi'," the BJP MP added.

Urging the UP CM to change the name of Farrukhabad district to Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi, Rajput said, “However in 1714, Mughal ruler Farrukhsiyar changed the name of the city to Farrukhabad. Hence, you are requested that to revive the Indian culture, the name of Farrukhabad district should be changed to Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi.”

Since assuming power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 for the first time, Yogi Adityanath renamed several places in the state. Faizabad and Allahabad districts were renamed Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively, while in December 2021, the Jhansi railway station was renamed Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station after Rani Laxmibai.

Moreover, the Mughalsarai railway station was earlier renamed Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction and the Faizabad Railway station as Ayodhya Cantt.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV