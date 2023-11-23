Kollam: Justice Fathima Beevi, an iconic figure in the Indian judiciary and the first woman judge of the Supreme Court, passed away at the age of 96 in a private hospital in Kerala’s Kollam district on Friday.

From Supreme Court Judge To Governor

Justice Fathima Beevi not only broke gender barriers but also etched her name in history as the first woman judge of the Supreme Court. Her remarkable career extended beyond the judiciary, serving as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from 1997 to 2001. Additionally, she played a pivotal role as the inaugural chairperson of the Commission for Backward Classes and as a distinguished member of the Central Human Rights Commission.

Recipient Of Kerala Prabha Award

In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Justice Fathima Beevi received the prestigious Kerala Prabha Award in 2023, a testament to her dedication and impact on society.

Nation Mourns Fathima Beevi’s Demise

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed heartfelt condolences, emphasizing Justice Fathima Beevi's unparalleled role in advancing women's rights. He noted her exceptional journey, from overcoming educational challenges for women to ascending to the highest echelons of the judiciary.

The Chief Minister highlighted Justice Beevi's unique ability to transform societal challenges into opportunities, inspiring not only women but society as a whole. Her significant contributions to human rights, both as a member of the National Human Rights Commission and during her tenure as Tamil Nadu Governor, underscore her constitutional wisdom.

Tributes From Leaders Across The Spectrum

Political leaders from various parties, ministers, and opposition figures united in expressing their condolences. State Health Minister Veena George hailed Justice Fathima Beevi's courage and resilience, citing her as a role model who defied adversity through unwavering willpower and purpose."She was a brave woman who had many records to her name. She was a personality who through her own life showed that willpower and a sense of purpose can overcome any adversity," George said in a statement.

As India mourns the loss of a legal luminary and trailblazer, Justice Fathima Beevi's legacy will forever shine as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.