FIR Against Elvish Yadav: What Are Rave Parties And How Snake Venom Can Lead To Toxication - Expert Explains

In a shocking turn of events, Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber and the winner of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 reality show, was booked by the Noida police along with his five associates for hosting rave parties where 20 ml of snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were recovered from their possession. According to media reports on the Noida Police FIR, 5 cobras, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, and one rat snake were recovered from their possession. It is reported that a case has been filed against six people, including Elvish Yadav, for partying and supplying banned snake venom at the Backwater Hall in Sector 51 of Noida. The other five include Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, Ravinath.

What Are Rave Parties?

Dance parties that include electronic music and go on all night are what a rave party is mainly about. Usually at rave parties, the music is played at an extremely high volume with deep bass sound thanks to powerful subwoofers and big sound systems. The parties are jazzed up with visual effects like laser shows, image projections, neon signs and fog machines. They start after dusk - mostly after midnight - and go on till the wee hours of the morning. DJs play a variety of music and parties can also feature live musicians and dancers.

Rave parties began in the 1980s when they began as underground parties, attended largely by hippies or bohemians. For a time, some of these parties were held in abandoned warehouses or places not earmarked for big gatherings or party activities. The famous Bollywood number 'Dum Maro Dum' is conceptualised as a rave party. While not all rave parties are essentially illegal, more often than not, activities that happen at rave parties are illegal. There are often a lot of drugs involved at the 'raves' - cocaine, party drug or MDMA, MD, LSD, GHB, cannabis, hashish, ketamine, amphetamine, and methamphetamine.

Snake Venom For Recreational Purposes

Derivatives from reptiles such as snakes are sometimes illegally used for recreational purposes and as a substitute for substances such as tobacco, cannabis, and opium, drugs that humans have been using since evolution. But compared to other drugs, the use of snake venom for recreational purposes is rare.

What Kinds Of Toxication One Gets From Snake Venom

Using snake venoms to get high can be extremely dangerous and can lead to toxication or poisoning. Dr Saibal Chakravorty, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Metro Hospitals & Heart Institute, Noida Sector 11, UP, shares, "There are two types of toxins commonly, one is neurotoxic and another one is hemotoxic. Those who are neurotoxic show different kinds of symptoms in the form of seizures, convulsions, and frothing from the mouth. Those who are hemotoxic may witness changes in the blood and the patient may bleed. Blood may come out from the various sides of the body. So, both need to be treated equally. One has to bring the anti-snake venom, depending upon the type of snake; polyvalent anti-serum venom is available and that can be given. Also, the most common poisonous snakes are Viperidae Sea Snakes."