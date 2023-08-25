First Video: ISRO Releases Exclusive Footage Of Pragyan Rover Ramping Down Moon Surface; WATCH

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today releases the first and exclusive footage of Pragyan Rover ramping down the lunar surface. Earlier, ISRO had confirmed that Pragyan began its moonwalk on the lunar surface. The video releases by the ISRO shows the smooth ramp walk of the rover Pragyan that will be analysing the lunar surface for the next two weeks at least. This is the historic footage after the successful landing of the spacecraft on the lunar south pole. India is the only country in the world to land successfully on the moon's south pole.

... ... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/nEU8s1At0W — ISRO (@isro) August 25, 2023

Earlier in another tweet, ISRO had said that all activities were as per planned and normal. "All activities are on schedule. All systems are normal. Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today. Rover mobility operations have commenced. SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday," said ISRO.

ISRO had also released the images of the Lander Imager Camera which captured the moon's image just before the touchdown on the lunar surface. After a 40-day orbital journey around the earth and the moon, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday at 6.04pm making India the first country to do so.

The Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14. A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then, it went through a series of orbital manoeuvres before zeroing in on the moon’s surface.

This is a developing story.