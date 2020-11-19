हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mridula Sinha

First woman Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha passes away, PM Narendra Modi condoles death

The first woman Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha passed away on Wednesday.

First woman Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha passes away, PM Narendra Modi condoles death

New Delhi: First woman Governor of Goa and senior BJP leader Mridula Sinha died on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on condoled the death of the former Goa governor.

PM said she was also a proficient writer who had made extensive contributions to the world of literature and culture. Sinha, 77, who was from Bihar, was associated with the Jana Sangh and then the BJP. She had also served as head of the BJP's women's wing.

"Smt. Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

BJP president J P Nadda described her demise as an irreparable loss for the party. Home Minister Amit Shah said she worked for the nation, society and the party throughout her life, and will also be remembered for her writing. 

Mridula SinhaMridula Sinha deathNarendra Modi
