Five, accused of killing Gangster Raju Theht, nabbed day after shooting

Sikar, Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Sunday, informed that five men have been detained for the gang war shooting that took place yesterday which killed gangster Raju Theht along with more person near his house in the Sikar district of Rajasthan.

The police said that they were caught after an encounter in which two were injured.

Theht, a wanted gangster, was killed yesterday by the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang who claimed responsibility right after the incident took place. Apart from Raju, another man identified as Tarachand Kadwasara was also hit and died on the spot. He had gone to meet his daughter who was a student in a coaching institute there.

They snatched the keys to Kadwasara's car and escaped, the police said.

According to the police, Theth had more than 30 criminal cases against him. He was also a rival of dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, who died during a police encounter in June 2017.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said in Jaipur that “The police have caught Sikar residents Manish Jat and Vikram Gurjar, and Haryana's Satish Kumhar, Jatin Meghwal and Navin Meghwal. The police personnel who caught the accused will be rewarded.”

In a tweet, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Five accused of yesterday's murder case in Sikar have been arrested along with recovery of their weapons and vehicles. Speedy trial of all these accused will be ensured by the court to give them severe punishment at the earliest."

Godara, a member of Bishnoi gang who claimed the responsibility of the murder, also shared another post on Facebook in which he apologized to the family of Kadwasara.

A CCTV footage of the incident is also making rounds on social media in which the five men can be seen standing at the gate of Theht’s house.

The police also claimed that hours after the incident took place, a speeding car was spotted in Jhunjhunu district by some locals. People believe that there were accused inside the car as they opened fire at some labourers working there to get the way cleared.