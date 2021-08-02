हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Nath Kovind

Five tier security cover, 5,000 police personnel deployed for President Ram Nath Kovind’s 5-day Tamil Nadu visit

The Assembly hall and the state secretariat, both in Fort St George, the Raj Bhavan, and the airport have been brought under the five-tier security cover.

Five tier security cover, 5,000 police personnel deployed for President Ram Nath Kovind’s 5-day Tamil Nadu visit
File Photo

New Delhi: As many as 5,000 police personnel, including commandos, would be deployed and a five-tier security cover put in place for President Ram Nath Kovind, who is set to preside over a commemorative event here to mark the centenary of the state legislature on Monday (August 2, 2021), police said.

The Assembly hall and the state secretariat, both in Fort St George, the Raj Bhavan, and the airport have been brought under the five-tier security cover.

Led by Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, 5,000 personnel, including those from the commando unit, will be on duty for Kovind's visit.

Precautionary measures and appropriate security arrangements are in place in all the routes that would be used by the President during his visit here, a police release said.

Earlier, Jiwal chaired a meet of senior police officials to review security arrangements and advised them on measures to be followed in view of Kovind's visit.

According to the President's tentative itinerary, he will arrive here on August 2 (afternoon), preside over the centenary fete at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in the evening and also unveil a portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the House.

On Monday night, Kovind would stay at the Raj Bhavan here and leave for the Nilgiris District on Tuesday.

On August 4, he would visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington near Ooty and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course.

He would stay at the Raj Bhavan there and leave for Delhi on August 6. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ram Nath KovindPresident Ram Nath KovindTamil Nadusecurity arrangements
Next
Story

Delhi University UG admission 2021: Registration starts from today, here’s list of documents needed to apply

Must Watch

PT5M48S

Jammu & Kashmir: If caught pelting stones on army soldiers, then will not get passport and government job