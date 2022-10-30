Fourth catch of drone consignment in Jammu; 2 arrested, arms recovered: J-K Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police foiled another attempt by anti-national elements by unearthing the consignment of arms and ammunition dropped by drone from Pakistan. Jammu police claimed that they have arrested two persons in a case related to dropping off consignment via drone along the Line of Control in RS Pura on the intervening night of October 27 and 28, police said here.

In a statement, a police spokesman said, "on the intervening 27th and 28th of October, a suspicious movement of a drone was observed in the general area of Baspur Bangla RS Pura.” “Since the area is close to the fence, the information was shared with all Police stations and a dedicated officer-led team was put on the job,” reads the statement.

It reads that the technical surveillance unit was also put on the job. “All the vehicles which had crossed the Police Checkpoints around that time were scrutinised. CCTV footage of the place and the roads leading to the general area were thoroughly checked. Physical pattern and technical analysis were pursued thoroughly.”

It added that a Police Team of RS Pura picked up a few suspects, who were put to sustained questioning regarding their movement in the border belt particularly during the time when the drone movement was reported.

“During the rounding up of the suspects, Jammu Police was able to lay hands on one of the suspects namely Chander Bose son of Vasdev of Doda. On his questioning he could not give any satisfactory reply regarding his movement towards the border on that particular time and date,” it reads.

It reads that when put to sustained questioning he admitted that he had visited the particular area, so as to receive a consignment of weapons dropped by drone. “He further disclosed that he was working on the behest of a person namely Shamsher Singh son of Prem Singh of Camp Gole Gujral Jammu.”

The statement added that both were in touch with an OGW namely Balvinder of Jammu (now settled in Europe). “All the arrested persons and the OGW are working for a banned terrorist organisation. Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan.” Police spokesman said this is the 4th catch of drone consignment by Jammu Police this year, and recoveries were 4 pistols, 8 magazines and 47 pistol rounds.