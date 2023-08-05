From Mockery To Mastery: How Small Village Girl Surabhi Gautam Mastered English And Cracked UPSC To Become An IAS Officer

NEW DELHI: Hailing from a small village, Surabhi Gautam's inspirational journey highlights her transformation from being mocked for her poor English skills to overcoming her fears and achieving success in the highly competitive UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. Surabhi cracked the highly competitive UPSC exam in 2016 and secured AIR 50 and became an IAS officer.

Introduction

The Civil Service examination is a highly sought-after challenge that attracts numerous students each year. However, only a few manage to clear this rigorous test. One exceptional individual who achieved this feat in her very first attempt is IAS officer Surabhi Gautam. Let's delve into her inspirational journey and discover the strategies that led to her success.



Early Life And Academic Brilliance

Hailing from a small village in Madhya Pradesh, Surabhi Gautam displayed exceptional academic brilliance from a young age. Throughout her schooling, she consistently secured top positions in her class, achieving above 90 per cent marks in her Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams. Despite limited resources, she achieved these remarkable scores without any external help.

Pursuit Of Higher Education

After completing her schooling, Surabhi appeared for the entrance exam of State Engineering and not only cracked it but also became the first girl from her village to pursue higher studies in the city. She earned her degree in Electronics and Communications from Bhopal, topping the university and receiving a gold medal for her outstanding performance.

Conquering Multiple Exams

Before appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, Surabhi Gautam proved her mettle by cracking several other competitive exams. She worked as a Nuclear Scientist at BARC, cleared exams like GATE, ISRO, SAIL, MPPSC PCS, SSC CGL, Delhi Police, and FCI, and secured AIR 1 in the IES exam held in 2013.

Overcoming Language Barrier

Despite her academic excellence, Surabhi faced challenges due to her lack of fluency in English during her college days. She was often mocked for her inability to speak the language properly. However, she did not lose hope and decided to turn this weakness into her strength. Surabhi committed herself to learning 10 new English words every day to improve her communication skills.

Triumph In The UPSC Examination

Surabhi's hard work and dedication paid off when she took on the ultimate challenge – the UPSC Civil Services Examination. In 2016, she cracked the exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 50, earning the prestigious title of IAS officer.

Service As An IAS Officer

Currently serving as the Assistant Collector in district Viramgam of Ahmedabad, Surabhi Gautam holds the position of District Development Officer. Her dedication to public service and passion for making a positive impact in society continue to inspire thousands of aspirants.

Conclusion

The story of Surabhi Gautam is a testament to the power of perseverance and determination. She overcame numerous obstacles in her journey to become an IAS officer, proving that hard work and focus can lead to the realization of one's goals. Her life serves as an inspiration to never give up, no matter the challenges, and to stay committed to achieving our dreams.