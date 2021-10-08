FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for food analyst, technical officer, other posts at fssai.gov.in

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the various posts. These include posts of food analyst, technical officer, Hindi translator, central food safety officer (CFSO), assistant, personal assistant, and IT assistant.

The application process has begun today (October 8) and those interested can apply for these posts on or before November 7. Users can apply on the official website fssai.gov.in.

There are as many as 233 vacant posts which have been advertised for this recruitment drive. A written test followed by an interview/skill test, if needed, will be the basis of selection. Written exam will be conducted in computer-based tests mode.

If a candidate is applying for multiple posts, thet would be required to indicate their priority for joining the posts in case of they get selected for more than one post. The priority set by a candidate in the online application will be considered final.

For age limit and other information, candidates can go to the official site.

Candidates can contact concerned department by mailing fssaihelpdesk2021@gmail.com - this is if they face an issue in filling up the form, payment or in downloading of admit card.

Vacancy details for each posts:

Food Analyst: 4

Technical Officer: 125

Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) :37

Assistant Manager (IT): 4

Assistant Manager: 4

Assistant: 33

Hindi Translator: 1

Personal Assistant: 19

IT Assistant : 3

