GATE 2022: Registration postponed to September 2, here's how to apply

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur postponed GATE 2022 Registration date, and issued a fresh notification, stating the new registration date for Gate 2022 on September 2, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in , once the registration link gets activated.

Earlier the GATE 2022 Registration process was scheduled for August 31.

It is pertinent to note that the last date to register for the GATE 2022 examination is September 24.

GATE 2022 exam date:

GATE 2022 is scheduled for February 5, 6, 12 and 13 and the exam will be administered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

Notably, the GATE 2022 exam would be held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The examination duration is 3 hours.

According to the schedule, candidates can fill the registration form till October 1, 2021, with the late application fee.

GATE 2022 Registration: Application procedure

Step 1: Visit the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the apply online for GATE 2022 link

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill in the required credentials

Step 5: Submit the credentials and the registration process for GATE 2022 will be done

Step 6: Now, fill in the details as asked in GATE 2022 application

Step 7: Upload the required documents

Step 8: Pay the application fee through mentioned online payment gateways

Step 9: Submit the form after rechecking the details carefully

Step 10: Save and take a print out of the GATE 2022 application form

Candidates are advised to check exam pattern, eligibility criteria, syllabus before filling the application form.

GATE 2022 Latest update:

This year, two new subject papers have been introduced in the GATE 2022 examination, namely, naval architecture and marine engineering and geomatics engineering. Candidates who are currently pursuing their undergraduate course and final year of the course are also eligible to apply for the GATE 2022 exam.

Live TV