Gate 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has announced the GATE 2023 dates. The IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 registration will start from August 30. The GATE registration form 2023 will be available at gate.iitk.ac.in. Students will be able to register for GATE 2023 exam till September 30. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be held on 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th of February 2023. The GAGE 2023 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

GATE 2023: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.

- Click on the GATE 2023 registration link that will be available on the home page.

- Register yourself and log in with the application number generated

- Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

- Submit your GATE 2023 application form and download the confirmation page

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) conducted for twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

- GATE 2023 application form release date- August 30, 2022

- Closing Date of regular online GATE 2023 registration/ application process- September 30, 2022

- Closing Date of extended online GATE 2023 application process- October 7, 2022

- Correction in GATE 2023 application form- November 4 to 11, 2022

- GATE 2023 admit card release date- January 3, 2023

- GATE 2023 exam date- February 2, 4, 11 and 12, 2023

GATE exam jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. This year IIT Kanpur is organising the GATE 2023 exam.