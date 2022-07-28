NewsIndia
GATE 2023

Gate 2023 Registration to begin from THIS DATE, Exam dates out at gate.iitk.ac.in- Check latest update here

GATE Registration to begin from 30 August 2022, scroll down to check the important dates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 09:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • GATE 2023 registration to begin from 30 August 2022
  • Last date to apply is 30 September 2022
  • GATE 2023 will be held on 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th of February 2023

Trending Photos

Gate 2023 Registration to begin from THIS DATE, Exam dates out at gate.iitk.ac.in- Check latest update here

Gate 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has announced the GATE 2023 dates. The IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 registration will start from August 30. The GATE registration form 2023 will be available at gate.iitk.ac.in. Students will be able to register for GATE 2023 exam till September 30. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be held on 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th of February 2023. The GAGE 2023 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Answer Key Tomorrow

GATE 2023: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.

- Click on the GATE 2023 registration link that will be available on the home page.

- Register yourself and log in with the application number generated

- Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

- Submit your GATE 2023 application form and download the confirmation page

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) conducted for twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

- GATE 2023 application form release date- August 30, 2022

- Closing Date of regular online GATE 2023 registration/ application process- September 30, 2022

- Closing Date of extended online GATE 2023 application process- October 7, 2022

- Correction in GATE 2023 application form- November 4 to 11, 2022

- GATE 2023 admit card release date- January 3, 2023

- GATE 2023 exam date- February 2, 4, 11 and 12, 2023

ALSO READ: AP ICET 2022, Answer key RELEASED

GATE exam jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. This year IIT Kanpur is organising the GATE 2023 exam.

GATE 2023ts pgecet 2022iit kanpur gate 2023gate 2023 official websitegate 2023 notificationgate.iitk.ac.in 2023gate 2023 iit kanpurgate2023gate iit kanpuriit kanpur gategate notification 2023goaps 2023GATE 2022 registrationgate 23gate 2024gate form 2023gate iitkgate chemistry syllabusgate official website 2023gate.iitk.ac.iniit kanpur gate 2023 syllabus

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are MPs causing so much ruckus in Monsoon session?
DNA Video
DNA: Painful story of Tribal community that will leave you stunned
DNA Video
DNA: Scam of fake shopping reviews
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden