Girl killed, 9 injured as roof of building collapses in Delhi's Lahori Gate

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services, a call about a roof collapse in the Lahori Gate area was received around 7.30 p.m.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 11:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A four-year-old girl died and nine others were injured when the roof of a two-story building collapsed
  • The incident occurred in Farash Khana, near Lahori Gate in central Delhi
  • Khushi has been identified as the deceased

New Delhi: According to police, a four-year-old girl died and nine others were injured when the roof of a two-story building collapsed here on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in Farash Khana, near Lahori Gate in central Delhi. Officials said that efforts were underway to locate and rescue those who might be trapped beneath the debris, but that the rescue operation was hampered by the constant rain.

Khushi has been identified as the deceased. According to police, the injured were identified as Amara (45), Nilofar (50), Mohd Imran (40), Sankar Begum (60), Sukhbir (34), Ankit (28), Ashok (40), Sayyid Jishan (30), and Vipin (30). Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said a four-year-old girl was killed.

Also Read: Nashik bus accident toll rises: At least 11 dead, including a child; 24 injured

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services, a call about a roof collapse in the Lahori Gate area was received around 7.30 p.m. Eight fire trucks were dispatched to the scene. Officials said that in addition to the Delhi Police and Fire Department, personnel from the NDRF and other government agencies were on the scene.

(With agencies' inputs)

