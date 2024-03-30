Advertisement
NewsIndia
JOE BIDEN

Global Leaders Wants Me To Win Election, Joe Biden On 2024 US Prez Polls

US President Joe Biden received global leaders support for the coming 2024 presidential elections.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Global Leaders Wants Me To Win Election, Joe Biden On 2024 US Prez Polls

New Delhi:  US President Joe Biden has claimed that during his meeting with global leaders, including at the G20 summit in India, almost every one of them showed respect towards my governance and told me not to let come Donald Trump in 2024, as they feel Trump victory would put their democracy in danger.

"Trump says if he loses again in November, there will be a “bloodbath.” What the hell is with this guy? I’m really serious. It concerns me the most," Biden said, agency PTI reported.

While addressing the media, the US President inflated the support he is receiving from world leaders. "And but whether it’s the G20 meeting in India or whatever the meeting where there are other heads of state, I am not exaggerating when I say it in front of the press without giving the names, almost every one of the world leaders finds an excuse to get me alone for a moment, put their hand on my arm, and say, You can’t let him win,” he said.

"I think they respect me. I think they listen to me. But the point is, it’s because they’re scared to death for their countries if he (Trump) were to win again," Biden said.

Biden emphasized that all Americans including Democrats, independents, and Republicans should say that there is no place ever for political violence or physical violence in the country's political framework.

Biden also slammed Trump for walking away from Foreign policy, "This is a guy who walked away from NATO...told Putin he could do whatever he wants if they’re not paying their dues," Biden said.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined President Biden on Thursday night in New York for the most financially successful fundraiser of the 2024 campaign, PTI reported. 

"We've got not just a nominee, but frankly a party and an entire infrastructure that increasingly seems unconcerned with the essence of America," former president Obama said. 

"But we also have a positive story to tell about the future," he further added.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder