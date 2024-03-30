Global Leaders Wants Me To Win Election, Joe Biden On 2024 US Prez Polls

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden has claimed that during his meeting with global leaders, including at the G20 summit in India, almost every one of them showed respect towards my governance and told me not to let come Donald Trump in 2024, as they feel Trump victory would put their democracy in danger.

"Trump says if he loses again in November, there will be a “bloodbath.” What the hell is with this guy? I’m really serious. It concerns me the most," Biden said, agency PTI reported.

While addressing the media, the US President inflated the support he is receiving from world leaders. "And but whether it’s the G20 meeting in India or whatever the meeting where there are other heads of state, I am not exaggerating when I say it in front of the press without giving the names, almost every one of the world leaders finds an excuse to get me alone for a moment, put their hand on my arm, and say, You can’t let him win,” he said.

"I think they respect me. I think they listen to me. But the point is, it’s because they’re scared to death for their countries if he (Trump) were to win again," Biden said.

Biden emphasized that all Americans including Democrats, independents, and Republicans should say that there is no place ever for political violence or physical violence in the country's political framework.

Biden also slammed Trump for walking away from Foreign policy, "This is a guy who walked away from NATO...told Putin he could do whatever he wants if they’re not paying their dues," Biden said.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined President Biden on Thursday night in New York for the most financially successful fundraiser of the 2024 campaign, PTI reported.

"We've got not just a nominee, but frankly a party and an entire infrastructure that increasingly seems unconcerned with the essence of America," former president Obama said.

"But we also have a positive story to tell about the future," he further added.