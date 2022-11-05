topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DENGUE CASES UP

Dengue spread in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath to officials - 'Go into the field, step up surveillance'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday chaired a meeting with officials of the state health department and directed nodal officers to make field visits and ensure time-bound implementation of measures to contain the spread of dengue.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 05:15 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Dengue spread in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath to officials - 'Go into the field, step up surveillance'

Lucknow: Amid the rising dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday chaired a meeting with officials of the state health department and directed nodal officers to make field visits and ensure time-bound implementation of measures to contain the spread of the vector-borne disease. The chief minister also instructed the health officials to step up surveillance in the affected areas. "All municipal corporations and local bodies of the state should conduct special campaigns on cleanliness, fogging and anti-larva spray," he said. Also directing officials to ensure the availability of doctors and medicines at all times, the chief minister said all patients must receive proper medical care on being admitted to hospitals. 

Earlier, on October 26, the chief minister had advised the health officials to take extra precautions amid the rising dengue cases.

Also Read: 'REACH school 15 minutes before students, OTHERWISE...': CM Yogi Adityanath warns UP teachers

The chief minister also issued instructions to open isolation wards in each district hospital and assure the availability of medicines and other necessary provisions like beds.

In addition to issuing directions to health officials to be proactive in their dengue prevention efforts, the chief minister also advised the citizens to be watchful and take necessary precautions to avoid catching the vector-borne disease.

Dengue cases have been on the rise across the state in the recent past, with unconfirmed reports putting the toll in Prayagraj district at over 36. However, none of the government agencies concerned had made any data available on the number of deaths due to dengue. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!