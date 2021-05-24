Goa cancels class 10 exams, decision on class 12 in two days

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Goa government on Sunday (May 23, 2021) cancelled Class 10 exams and said that a decision on Class 12 exams would be taken in the next two days.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that the decision has been taken to cancel the 10th standard (Secondary School Certificate) examinations due to the pandemic situation.

"The decision was taken following the recommendation of the committee comprising of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Education, State Department of Education, experts from educational field and others," Sawant stated.

The promotion of Class 10 students to the next class would be based on the marks obtained in the internal assessment of the examinations held during the academic year 2020-21.

However, those students who are failing in one or two subjects can appear for the Allowed To Keep Terms (ATKT) examination, Sawant said.

The students who want to opt for Science and Diploma streams will have to undergo a one-day examination that will be conducted by the Goa Board.

Such students will be informed 15 days in advance about the same examination.

Speaking about the examinations for the 12th standard, Chief Minister Sawant said that the decision in that regard would be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday considering all the aspects.

Meanwhile, the Goa government has also extended the coronavirus-induced curfew till May 31. It is in place in the state since May 9.

The order said that all shops will remain shut except those selling essential times and medicines, which can conduct business from 7 AM to 1 PM. Restaurant kitchens can operate between 7 AM and 7 PM during the curfew period.

This is to be noted that Goa currently has 18,243 COVID-19 active cases.