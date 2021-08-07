Goa makes negative RT-PCR report, COVID-19 vaccine certificate mandatory for visitors to enter state

New Delhi: The Goa government on Friday (August 6, 2021) made a negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination certification mandatory for visitors wishing to enter the state. The decision was taken in view of the upcoming festivals. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and he also stated that the COVID-19 positive rate in the state is less than 2 percent.

"The positivity rate of new COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1.8 to 2%. A negative RT-PCR report or a vaccination certificate (both doses) is mandatory to visit Goa. We'll put down new SOPs in view of the upcoming festivals," CM Pramod Sawant said in Panaji.

Meanwhile, Goa on Fridayrecorded 97 new cases of COVID-19, taking infection tally to 1,71,705, while at least 133 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 1,67,556. The coastal state also recorded one COVID-related death, taking the toll to 3,157, an official said. With this, the coastal state is now left with 992 active cases, he said.

As many as 4,685 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted in the state to 10,83,561, the official added.

Additionally, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, member of the state government's expert committee on COVID-19 management, said that only vaccination could prevent deaths caused by the pandemic.

"Out of the 3,000 persons who have died -- 2,000 of whom died in the second wave -- only 11 have died after vaccination, that too with severe comorbidities. Vaccination can prevent 95.5 percent deaths," CM Sawant said at a press conference on Friday.

"Tomorrow, even if there is a third wave, we are in a very positive way. We can fight and prevent deaths. In the end, deaths are important. We have to concentrate on how we can save, so early admission and get doctors' advice," he added.

