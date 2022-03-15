हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

Good work already started in Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that things have already started to change in Punjab even before Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony. 

Good work already started in Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party&#039;s Sanjay Singh

Amritsar: Punjabis have high expectations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Bhagwant Mann, who will be assuming charge as state Chief Minister during Wednesday’s (March 16) oath-taking ceremony in Khatkar Kalan. While the party’s ability to meet people’s expectations will make itself evident in the days to come, its leadership claims that change has already started taking place in various departments of the state.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday (March 15), AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that things have already started to change in Punjab even before the oath-taking ceremony. “The effects of the advent of the AAP in Punjab are evident even before the oath-taking ceremony. Let the oath-taking ceremony take place,” he said while responding to a query on Punjab being under immense debt.

Singh said the party’s influence was evident from the fact that the functioning of the hospitals in Punjab had started to improve before the oath-taking ceremony. “The party received videos of hospitals where patients were not being treated properly earlier. Things have started to fall in place here. Our legislators are visiting the spot and conducting checks. Good work has started in Punjab,” he added.

Responding to a query on issues triggered by the immense school fees, he said that everything will be alright in the state. “Just be patient,” Singh said. Extending best wishes to Bhagwant Mann for his stint as the CM, he assured that each guarantee given by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann to the people of Punjab will be fulfilled. “Our party has a culture of doing more than just what has been promised. We have already proved this in Delhi and we shall do the same in Punjab,” he said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PunjabAam Aadmi PartyBhagwant MannSanjay SinghBhagwant Mann oath ceremony
Next
Story

Indian students relieved as Ukrainian medical universities start online classes

Must Watch

PT11M24S

DNA: Pain of Kashmiri Pandits now reaches door to door!