Good work already started in Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh

Amritsar: Punjabis have high expectations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Bhagwant Mann, who will be assuming charge as state Chief Minister during Wednesday’s (March 16) oath-taking ceremony in Khatkar Kalan. While the party’s ability to meet people’s expectations will make itself evident in the days to come, its leadership claims that change has already started taking place in various departments of the state.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday (March 15), AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that things have already started to change in Punjab even before the oath-taking ceremony. “The effects of the advent of the AAP in Punjab are evident even before the oath-taking ceremony. Let the oath-taking ceremony take place,” he said while responding to a query on Punjab being under immense debt.

Singh said the party’s influence was evident from the fact that the functioning of the hospitals in Punjab had started to improve before the oath-taking ceremony. “The party received videos of hospitals where patients were not being treated properly earlier. Things have started to fall in place here. Our legislators are visiting the spot and conducting checks. Good work has started in Punjab,” he added.

Responding to a query on issues triggered by the immense school fees, he said that everything will be alright in the state. “Just be patient,” Singh said. Extending best wishes to Bhagwant Mann for his stint as the CM, he assured that each guarantee given by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann to the people of Punjab will be fulfilled. “Our party has a culture of doing more than just what has been promised. We have already proved this in Delhi and we shall do the same in Punjab,” he said.

