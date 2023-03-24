topStoriesenglish2587298
NewsIndia
DARJEELING

Google Pages Of Several Hotels In Darjeeling Compromised By Scammers

Web pages of many hotels in Darjeeling have been compromised and hackers have shared their own phone numbers in the image section so that tourists and travellers searching for the hotels can come in their contact.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Google Pages Of Several Hotels In Darjeeling Compromised By Scammers

New Delhi: Google pages of many hotels in Darjeeling have reportedly been hacked by scammers in order to dupe travellers and other people during the hotel booking process. Scammers have put photos featuring their mobile numbers in the image section of the hotels' Google pages.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Google pages of premier properties in Darjeeling, including Windamere, May Fair, New Elgin, Ramada, and Muscatel, have been compromised. 

Talking to The Telegraph, Navin Thapa, the managing director of Muscatel Group of Hotels, said his staff had tried to approach the hackers posing as prospective customers. “The hackers sent our team an HDFC bank account bearing number 50100598264112 asking for 50 per cent advance payment. The account has been opened in an HDFC bank branch at Agra Cantonment in Uttar Pradesh.”

As per the media reports, scammers are also using QR codes to ease the transaction process and dupe money directly from customers. 

Although hotel booking sites like booking. com and makemytrip.com are not affected, hotel owners are worried that they might face huge problems once the tourist rush begins.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'