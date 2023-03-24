Google Pages Of Several Hotels In Darjeeling Compromised By Scammers

New Delhi: Google pages of many hotels in Darjeeling have reportedly been hacked by scammers in order to dupe travellers and other people during the hotel booking process. Scammers have put photos featuring their mobile numbers in the image section of the hotels' Google pages.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Google pages of premier properties in Darjeeling, including Windamere, May Fair, New Elgin, Ramada, and Muscatel, have been compromised.

Talking to The Telegraph, Navin Thapa, the managing director of Muscatel Group of Hotels, said his staff had tried to approach the hackers posing as prospective customers. “The hackers sent our team an HDFC bank account bearing number 50100598264112 asking for 50 per cent advance payment. The account has been opened in an HDFC bank branch at Agra Cantonment in Uttar Pradesh.”

As per the media reports, scammers are also using QR codes to ease the transaction process and dupe money directly from customers.

Although hotel booking sites like booking. com and makemytrip.com are not affected, hotel owners are worried that they might face huge problems once the tourist rush begins.