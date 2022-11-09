Gujarat Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's Big Announcement, Gopal Italia & Manoj Sorathiya will contest from THESE assembly SEATS

All the parties are fielding their candidates after the announcement of the Gujarat election dates. At that time, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal announced the candidates and said that Gopal Italia would contest from Katargam Assembly in Surat and Manoj Sorathiya would contest from Karanj Assembly. It is to be noted that the 12th list of candidates for the election was announced by AAP on Tuesday itself. In which the names of seven candidates were announced. AAP's coordinator and Chief Minister of Delhi has tweeted and informed us that, 'Participation of youth in politics is necessary.' In Gujarat, our state president and popular youth Mr. Gopal Italia will contest for Katargam Assembly in Surat and State General Secretary Mr. Manoj Sorathiya will contest for the Karanj Assembly seat.

राजनीति में युवाओं की भागीदारी ज़रूरी है। गुजरात में हमारे प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एवं लोकप्रिय युवा श्री गोपाल इटालिया को सूरत की कतारगाम विधानसभा से ओर प्रदेश महामंत्री श्री मनोज सोरठिया को करंज विधानसभा से गुजरात की जनता चुनाव लड़ाएगी, दोनों युवाओं को मैं शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 9, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party announced the list of 20 star campaigners for the Gujarat assembly elections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha are AAP's star campaigners in Gujarat. Cricketer and Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh will also campaign for the party in Gujarat as a star campaigner.

AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi and state presidents of the party in Gujarat Gopal Italia, Manoj Sorathia, Alpesh Kathiria and Yuvraj Jadeja are also included in the list of star campaigners. Baljinder Kaur and Anmol Gagan Mann, two women ministers of the Punjab government, are also named in the list of AAP's star campaigners for Gujarat.