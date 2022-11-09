topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Gujarat Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's Big Announcement, Gopal Italia & Manoj Sorathiya will contest from THESE assembly SEATS

Gujarat Election 2022: It is to be noted that the 12th list of candidates for the election was announced by AAP on Tuesday itself. In which the names of seven candidates were announced. AAP's coordinator and Chief Minister of Delhi has tweeted and informed that, 'Participation of youth in politics is necessary.'

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Aam Aadmi Party announced the list of 20 star campaigners for the Gujarat assembly elections.
  • Cricketer and Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh will also campaign for the party.

Trending Photos

Gujarat Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's Big Announcement, Gopal Italia & Manoj Sorathiya will contest from THESE assembly SEATS

All the parties are fielding their candidates after the announcement of the Gujarat election dates. At that time, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal announced the candidates and said that Gopal Italia would contest from Katargam Assembly in Surat and Manoj Sorathiya would contest from Karanj Assembly. It is to be noted that the 12th list of candidates for the election was announced by AAP on Tuesday itself. In which the names of seven candidates were announced. AAP's coordinator and Chief Minister of Delhi has tweeted and informed us that, 'Participation of youth in politics is necessary.' In Gujarat, our state president and popular youth Mr. Gopal Italia will contest for Katargam Assembly in Surat and State General Secretary Mr. Manoj Sorathiya will contest for the Karanj Assembly seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party announced the list of 20 star campaigners for the Gujarat assembly elections. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha are AAP's star campaigners in Gujarat. Cricketer and Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh will also campaign for the party in Gujarat as a star campaigner. 

AAP's CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi and state presidents of the party in Gujarat Gopal Italia, Manoj Sorathia, Alpesh Kathiria and Yuvraj Jadeja are also included in the list of star campaigners. Baljinder Kaur and Anmol Gagan Mann, two women ministers of the Punjab government, are also named in the list of AAP's star campaigners for Gujarat.

Live Tv

Arvind KejriwalGujarat Assembly Election 2022Gopal ItaliaManoj SorathiaAAP candidates

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674
DNA Video
DNA: India to become 'leader' of G-20 countries
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 8, 2022
DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?